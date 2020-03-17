Nets Insider
News

BREAKING: Kevin Durant Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Rob Lep

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is the latest NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier today, the team announced four players tested positive. Durant joins Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who tested positive as well as the Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood.

"Everyone be careful," Durant told Charania. "Take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."

Durant also confirmed to Stadium that he hasn't had any symptoms.

The Nets faced the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers in March.

"All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff," the Nets said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible."

