Kyrie Irving Committed To Assist WNBA Travel Policies

Kyrie Irving is ready to help deliver another major assist to the WNBA.

In recent weeks heading into WNBA free agency, the players' big fight to get charter flights has had a big spotlight beaming on it. In a heavy majority of cases, teams require players to fly commercial, which has led to several issues ranging from missing airfare and connections to health issues for players.

Earlier this week, Breanna Stewart, the top WNBA free agent, release a tweet stating that she would love to be part of a deal to help subsidize charter travel for the entire WNBA.

"I would love to be part of a deal that helps subsidize charter travel for the entire WNBA," Stewart said in a tweet. "I would contribute my NIL, posts + production hrs to ensure we all travel in a way that prioritizes player health + safety, which ultimately results in a better product. Who's with me?"

Count the Nets' superstar point guard in.

After the Brooklyn Nets' defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, Irving, who is a Vice President of the NBA's Player's Association, expressed optimism and is committed to getting something done, no matter the cost.

“As one of the Vice Presidents in the NBPA, we’ve discussed a range of these things, and I wish it was as easy as getting it tomorrow, but business takes a little bit of patience, and our W ladies have been patient long enough,” Irving stated. “We’ve definitely gotta get something done, and I’m with them no matter how much it costs. I think we could all collectively come together and make something very doable happen, and we just want to have our ladies have peace of mind while they’re playing.”

The usage of charter flights became an issue last season when the league handed the New York Liberty a record $500,000 fine and removed Oliver Weisberg, Liberty team executive, from the WNBA's executive committee for violating the league's policy. The league's biggest issue has only continued to grow since Sports Illustrated broke the story of the penalties handed to the Liberty.

Outside of Stewart's request, the league will have to also assist with the issue if Brittney Griner plays this upcoming season. It is reported that she would need private travel to due safety concerns. Griner was wrongfully detained for nine months after she had been arrested at an airport in Russia last February after a small amount of hashish oil was found in her luggage. She was brought back to the United States in a prisoner swap by the Biden Administration.

In his postgame media session on Wednesday, Irving also spoke on the salary issues for many WNBA players. The issues have required various WNBA stars and players to play overseas during the league's off-season. Griner was playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia at the time of her arrest on drug charges.

“[WNBA players] don’t need to be overseas all the time. They need to be here playing in front of their families every single day doing what we do,” Irving said. “So I think it’s a lesson learned right now of how we can attack this as a family because the W and the NBA, we’re a family. And I think things will be figured out before the season gets started. I’m very optimistic about that.”

Irving is certainly no stranger to helping out WNBA players. Among his generous contributions, through the KAI Empowerment Initiative, he committed $1.5 million to supplement the income of players who chose not to play during the 2020 season due to social justice reasons or COVID-19 concerns.