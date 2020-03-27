Nets Insider
Kyrie Irving Donates $323,000 To Coronavirus Relief

Rob Lep

In the scary and unprecedented circumstances we all find ourselves in with the current coronavirus pandemic, one of the best things to come from this entire situation is watching high-profile athletes and celebrities step up to help those most affected.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is no exception.

"Uncle Drew" wrote on Instagram that he is partnering with Feeding America and other organizations to help families who are struggling to put meals on the table as the world deals with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Seeing the effects of COVID-19 reach our loved ones, schools, our jobs and access to food has really impacted me,” Irving posted on Instagram. “I am asking my fans, friends, family and partners to join me in helping our communities by donating…Thank you to everyone on the frontline working to keep us all safe, healthy and fed. Together we can change the world one small gesture at a time.”

The reasons behind him picking $323,000 is pretty awesome.

Irving was averaging 27.4 points, 6.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds as well as 1.4 steals in the 20 games he played this year, shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three. 

It was an injury-filled season for the NBA champion. He missed the first 26 games of 2019-20 recovering from a shoulder injury. He returned briefly but ultimately ended up having season-ending right should impingement surgery.

Follow him on Twitter: @RobLep1.

