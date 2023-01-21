Kyrie Irving Reacts to Season-High 48 Points vs Jazz

The slumping Brooklyn Nets desperately needed a win against the Utah Jazz after an unexpected loss to the shorthanded Phoenix Suns. Kyrie Irving realized that and delivered.

It looked like the Nets were going to be handed their fifth straight loss against the Utah Jazz, and then suddenly Kyrie Irving exploded in the fourth quarter. Irving scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and 48 points overall on an astounding 18/29 shooting. It was a season-high for Irving, who was interviewed about the moment right after the game ended.

"Staying poised, doing the little things, and leading by example," Kyrie Irving said. "Whatever it takes to win, that's the objective here. When my teammates are clicking on all cylinders it makes my job a lot easier, but when I'm leading from the front, it makes a big difference. So, it felt good to get in the game early and make some shots, that way we can pace ourselves in the second half. I wasn't struggling or anything like with my shot so it helped a lot on the offensive end, but defensively I felt like we grew tonight.

The Brooklyn Nets needed to go 3-3 over the next six games to survive while Kevin Durant was out, and they started the stretch out 1-0 - couldn't have gone any better. Up next for Brooklyn will be an interesting one against the Golden State Warriors, another team that's been struggling and just unexpectedly won.

