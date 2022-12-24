Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

When the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship, it was clear that Kevin Durant would have his name come up as a topic of discussion. When Durant won championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, there was so much discussion about his inability to win on his own. When the Warriors won again without him last season, while Durant's Brooklyn Nets got swept in round one, that noise got louder.

In an interview with Michael Lee of the Washington Post, Durant revealed his honest feelings about Golden State winning again without him, saying, "I can’t lie: Watching the Finals, I knew so many people would turn their focus on me once they won. I was like, I hate that they won, because y’all not going to make it about them; it’s going to be all about me. I think it’s just a childish way of looking at that experience. I feel like you can take it all in and appreciate what they did and not even talk about me. I was just sitting at home. But I get how it is."

Durant added that his bond with Steph Curry and his former Warriors teammates does still allow him to be happy for their success.

"That’s my family over there," Durant told Lee. "I can be a Brooklyn Net and y’all can be the Golden State Warriors, and it’ll still be love... When they succeed, I succeed, because I’m a part of that history forever."

