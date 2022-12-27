Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back

Serge Ibaka, Kevin Durant, and Kendrick Perkins may have been teammates long ago, but that hasn't stopped new drama from appearing to light.

What prompted everything is when Kendrick Perkins went on First Take where he insinuated that Serge Ibaka lied about his age while playing for the Thunder.

Serge Ibaka didn't take kindly to Perkins' remarks, and immediately crafted a slew of tweets aimed directly at his former teammate.

"Although I am disappointed I am not surprised to see these actions from someone who got his job by breaking the locker room code and by spreading lies about two of his former teammates and brothers like KD and Russ," Ibaka said in a tweet.

It wasn't enough for Serge though, as he fired off a few more shots revealing a little bit more details about Perkins' dynamic with Durant.

"When KD had a bad game you criticized him behind his back, and when Russ had a bad game then you criticized him," Ibaka said. "You were not a locker room leader, and then you continued doing the same in the media."

What's even more ridiculous was Perkins' response to Ibaka's fury. At first, Perkins apologized to Ibaka.

"Hey @sergeibaka my bad homie if I offended you," Perkins said. "It’s was a joke! My bad if it made you feel some type of way!!! My apologies my brother."

Kendrick Perkins may have given an apology, but it only lasted about an hour because he shortly changed his tone very quickly.

"Did you say spreading lies at @sergeibaka," Perkins questioned in a tweet. "Please don’t get me started homie!!!! Please don’t. I’m not about to talk about those OKC days and what you were doing in that locker room. I will not… but you definitely need to stop because you know I KNOW!!!! Carry on tho…"

This isn't the first time Perkins caught heat from his former OKC Thunder teammates. Kevin Durant has battled Perkins numerous times for the continuous jabs made at him, which led to a very iconic tweet.

Kevin Durant doesn't even have to be starting drama for his name to somehow be dragged through drama. What matters most for him though, is that the Brooklyn Nets are 13-1 in their last 14 games and are very close to being atop the eastern conference.

Related Articles

Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Failing to Win Championship With Boston Celtics

Amazon Refuses to Remove Controversial Film After Kyrie Irving Backlash

Kevin Durant Compares Rising Sacramento Kings Star to Steph Curry