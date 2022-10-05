Kyrie Irving's Availability Against Heat 'To Be Determined'

Nets head coach, Steve Nash said that all of his available players came out healthy in Monday's preseason loss to the Sixers. At practice at HSS Training Facility on Wednesday, the team could be without Kyrie Irving for Brooklyn's second preseason game after the guard and his wife welcome a new baby Tuesday. Nash noted he's unsure of Irving's status, noting it's 'to be determined' against the Heat at practice.

“Kyrie and his wife welcomed a new baby into the world yesterday,” Nash said. “We’re thrilled for them. Super excited and hope they all recovering well. As far as we know, we’ll let Kyrie give you the details but they’re excited and thrilled.”

“To be determined," added Nash on Irving's status against the Heat. "We’ll see.”

Outside of Irving, the rest of the Nets -- outside TJ Warren (foot) and Seth Curry (ankle) are all expected to be available against Miami, barring any late setbacks.

“We’ll see. We’ll see how it goes. Right now, no one is going to believe there’s too much change," the Nets head coach stated.

It is likely Brooklyn will take the same approach with their 'Big 3' against the Heat, pending Irving's availability. The 'Big 3' -- Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and Irving -- all saw 19-first half minutes against the Sixers Monday night. If Irving is ruled out for Thursday's preseason contest, Patty Mills and Edmond Sumner will likely get an increase in first-half minutes.

For the second half, the stars rested and the second unit caliber players finished out the contest. It will also be interesting to see if the Nets head coach goes with Royce O'Neale, who served as the sixth man Monday night -- to start over Joe Harris. O'Neale recorded a bench-leading 11 points, hitting two of his four 3-Point shots.

“Royce, I think he’ll be a great addition for us,” said Nash after Monday's preseason loss. “Incredible IQ, feel for the game, both sides of the ball. I think he’s going to tie the room together on many occasions.”