Kyrie Irving’s shoulder injury forces him to miss third straight game

Larry Stansbury

Nets point guard Kyrie suffers a right shoulder injury and unfortunately will be missing a third straight game. The team reported that Irving will not play Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

With the All-Star point guard not playing Wednesday’s game, coach Kenny Atkinson mentioned Irving didn’t participate in practice on Tuesday. But the coach was being careful with hoping that Irving’s injury will not be long-term.

“I don’t want to comment on that,” Atkinson said. “I think it’s way too early. I think it’s day-to-day right now. I think he’s working his tail off to get back. So, I definitely don’t want to speculate on the time frame.”

Atkinson doesn’t know a definitive time for the point guards’ return.


“I said it before the game, I do know shoulders, that’s not fun,” Atkinson said to NY Post. “I think we’ve probably all had something there. That’s just having full range of motion and being able to move that is so big, so obviously, he’s not feeling right. He will be out again [Wednesday]. I know he’s getting a ton of treatment. He’s living in the training room. Just got to get through it.”

Irving scored 28.5 points and 7.2 assists in his time with the Nets. His injury appeared on the list the same day when the news broke that Caris LaVert had to miss 4-6 weeks  recovering from thumb surgery. 

