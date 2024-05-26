NBA Free Agency: Brooklyn Nets Should Pursue Pacers Star Pascal Siakam
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Brooklyn Nets were involved in trade negotiations with theToronto Raptors for their former forward Pascal Siakam. The veteran forward is currently on the verge of getting swept in the Eastern Conference Finals and the Boston Celtics haven’t even had the services of Kristaps Porzingis during the series.
Toronto has previously expressed interest in Nets center Nic Claxton, but Indiana had its trade package accepted before the trade deadline in the recent season. Claxton would have definitely been part of Brooklyn’s package for Siakam, which is why it isn’t surprising that the Nets didn't end up making this type of move.
In 2023, having maintained an eye on the emerging center, the Raptors offered a first-round pick to try and acquire Claxton. The Nets and the Raptors reportedly had explored packages involving Nets forward Ben Simmons as the centerpiece instead, along with several first-round draft picks.
With that being said, there are some upcoming uncertainties with the Pacers' moving forward. This summer, Siakam is a free agent. Haliburton is about to get a huge raise. Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin are due for raises as well. Siakam is aiming for a max contract this summer, which would start at $42.3 million. If the Nets do reactivate their pursuit of Siakam, trading away Simmons to clear up cap space must be done beforehand.
The Pacers forward has averaged 21.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 16 games during the 2024 playoffs.
