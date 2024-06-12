Can Brooklyn Nets' Big Nic Claxton Bolster Free Throw Shooting Post-Contract?
Nic Claxton has been the buzz of the Brooklyn Nets offseason so far with free agency approaching.
With all fingers pointing at Claxton returning, there's no better time to address his free-throw shooting.
As a rookie for the Nets, the University of Georgia product didn't waste any time putting his free throw shooting woes on display. He shot 52% from the stripe in the 2019-20 season, 48% in Brooklyn's epic 2020-21 campaign, 58% for the season after that, 54% last year and 55% this year. Right now, Jordi Fernandez is the head coach of the Nets. However, each and every head coach that Claxton has had on the Nets has found it difficult to play him down the stretch of close games because of his free-throw shooting ability. No knock on Fernandez, but he's most likely going to find the same difficulties with Claxton.
In a playoff series with the Boston Celtics in 2022, a roster that has similar personnel to the 2024 Boston Celtics, Claxton's free throw shooting became concerning. He missed 10 straight free throws, didn't even knock down a free throw until the last game of the series, and made history with a Shaquille O'Neal record he had no business being associated with. No way the Nets can continue contending with the top teams in the East like the Celtics with his free throw routine like this.
Some players in the association like former Net DeAndre Jordan shot quicker from the stripe as their professional careers progressed to improve. Others like former Net Mason Plumlee switched shooting hands for their free throws. When you look around the league nowadays, players like Victor Wembanyama wrapped up their rookie seasons shooting the ball at 80% from the free-throw line.
It can be said that setting the standard for all bigs in the NBA upon his arrival to the league came from his highlights. In terms of the things that don't make the highlight reel like free throw shooting, Wembanyama set the standard for all bigs in the NBA with that too.
