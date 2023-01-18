Nets' Ben Simmons Assists More Than 2,600 Winter Coats To Children In Need

The NBA world knows Ben Simmons for his elite facilitating on the hardwood. On Friday at PS 124 Silas B Dutcher Elementary in Brooklyn, Simmons dished out new winter coats to children in need through The Ben Simmons Coat Giveback event.

Simmons, partnering with Operation Warm - a national non-profit that manufactures new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need - to gift new winter coats to more than 2,600 children through his annual Ben Simmons Coat Giveback, serving six schools and three community groups in Brooklyn.

“I love this event and am proud to be doing this in New York,” said Simmons during his annual community event. “A new coat creates an opportunity to empower a young person by giving them confidence, offering them warmth, and helping students attend school and play with their friends.”

Below are photos, provided by BSE Global, from Simmons' annual Coat Giveback event on Friday, Jan. 13.

Since the Nets point forward partnered with Operation Warm for his first Ben Simmons Coat Giveback event back in 2017, the number of coats donated are heartwarming. He has helped provide over 7,800 new coats to children in need. The goal behind the initiative is to help prepare children and families for colder days ahead while alleviating any financial burdens of purchasing seasonal winter attire for children. All of the new coats have been distributed to non-profits and elementary schools that support underserved communities.

"Our partnership with Ben and the Simmons Family Foundation these last five years has positively impacted thousands of children,” said Grace Sica, Executive Director for Operation Warm. "We are grateful to be a part of that legacy.”

The Ben Simmons Family Foundation's (BSFF) goal is to break down the barriers to an equal future, with a heavy focus on leadership, advocacy, and education. The foundation partners with change makers who have an impact.