Nets Blowout Hornets 115-86 On the Road After Disappointing Loss to 76ers

In a wire-to-wire win the Nets blowout the Hornets 115-86 Saturday night at the Spectrum Center. Brooklyn has now won three of their last four matchups and finishes this season series 3-1 as well.

You could say that throughout this series Brooklyn figured out Charlotte’s number since it was their biggest win yet. In the other three games the largest margin of victory was 10 points.

In this one the Nets had everything working for them on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, they shot a good percentage from the floor (48.3% FG), moved the ball well totaling 26 assists and only turned the ball over 10 times. They average 15 turnovers a game.

Defensively, the Nets were relentless getting 10 steals and six blocks. They also held the Hornets to 35% shooting from the field and 34.3% from behind the arc.

Overall the Nets not only dominated in this win, but looked good doing it. They had eight players score in double digits, including the whole starting lineup. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot led the way with 21 points off of the bench, the most he’s scored with the Nets. Jarrett Allen also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nets also have a 10-game streak going on scoring at least 100 points. They haven’t had a double-digit point total since a 97-110 loss to the Knicks on January 26.

PJ Washington led the way for the Hornets with 16 points, four assists and seven rebounds.