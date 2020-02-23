NetsInsider
Top Stories
News

Nets Blowout Hornets 115-86 On the Road After Disappointing Loss to 76ers

Eric Webb

In a wire-to-wire win the Nets blowout the Hornets 115-86 Saturday night at the Spectrum Center. Brooklyn has now won three of their last four matchups and finishes this season series 3-1 as well.

USATSI_14083572_153628568_lowres

You could say that throughout this series Brooklyn figured out Charlotte’s number since it was their biggest win yet. In the other three games the largest margin of victory was 10 points.

In this one the Nets had everything working for them on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, they shot a good percentage from the floor (48.3% FG), moved the ball well totaling 26 assists and only turned the ball over 10 times. They average 15 turnovers a game.

Defensively, the Nets were relentless getting 10 steals and six blocks. They also held the Hornets to 35% shooting from the field and 34.3% from behind the arc.

Overall the Nets not only dominated in this win, but looked good doing it. They had eight players score in double digits, including the whole starting lineup. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot led the way with 21 points off of the bench, the most he’s scored with the Nets. Jarrett Allen also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nets also have a 10-game streak going on scoring at least 100 points. They haven’t had a double-digit point total since a 97-110 loss to the Knicks on January 26.

PJ Washington led the way for the Hornets with 16 points, four assists and seven rebounds.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lep: Nets Fans Should Be Happy Kyrie Irving Is Out For The Season

The 2019-20 season was never about winning championships. It was a waiting year until superstar Kevin Durant returns from his torn achilles injury.

Rob Lep

Nets Fall 112-104 to 76ers to Finish Season Series 1-3

Brooklyn goes cold in overtime, falls to 76ers

Eric Webb

Kyrie Irving reportedly set to undergo shoulder procedure and expected to miss extended period of time

The Nets point guard could potentially miss the remainder of the season.

Rick Laughland

Kyrie Irving to see shoulder specialist as injury lingers for Nets PG

Nets nation is holding its collective breath.

Rick Laughland

Harris Set To Defend His Mountain Dew Three-Point Championship in Chicago During All-Star Weekend

Harris tries to go back to back in All-Star three-point contest

Eric Webb

Will Dinwiddie Take Home The Taco Bell Skills Challenge Trophy While Representing Brooklyn?

Dinwiddie tries to take home second trophy in All-Star 2020 Taco Bell Skills Challenge

Eric Webb

Nets Snap Raptors 15-Game Win Streak With 101-91 Victory

Eric Webb

Dinwiddie Game Winner Helps Nets Edge Pacers 106-105

Dinwiddie game winner propels Nets to 106-105 victory

Eric Webb

Kevin Durant practicing 1-on-1 skills at Nets practice; don't rule out late season return just yet

Nets superstar is making big strides during the rehab process.

Rick Laughland

Nets Fall to Raptors As Raptors Win 14th Straight

Levert misses go-ahead shot as Nets Fall to Raptors 119-118

Eric Webb