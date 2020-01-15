Nets Can't Stop Streaking Jazz, Fall 118-107

In a lackluster defensive performance the Nets end their win streak at two and fall 118-107 to the surging Utah Jazz, who have now won 10 straight games and are still undefeated in 2020.

Offensively Brooklyn didn’t look too bad, as they had four players score in double digits. Most importantly however, Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie combined for 49 points and 16 assists. This is something to look out for as the talented backcourt duo is only in their second game starting together since Irving has been back from his shoulder impingement.

“There was some really good stuff,” said Head Coach Kenny Atkinson. “I could see them trying to [figure out] ‘well who’s bringing it up this time?’ You know there’s going to be some growing pains with the two, but there’s also some really good stuff like who gives Utah a little issue? Who guards who...we’re going to have to look at it more and find a way for it to work.”

That’s just it though. No one gave Utah any issues tonight when it came to scoring. Joe Ingles led the way and tied his season-high with 27 points. Donovan Mitchell added on 25 points and Rudy Gobert had a dominant double-double with 22 points and 18 rebounds on 9-12 shooting.

The Nets also lost a battle they have often won this season, and that’s scoring in the paint. Although it was only by two points, they got outscored 60-58. However, they let the Jazz do more damage down there than they usually do. Utah averages only 47 PPG in the paint (ranked 19th in the league).

Brooklyn’s overall scoring in this matchup wasn’t bad either, as they shot 50% from the field. This was their second game in a row shooting at least 50% FG. It’s also worth noting that although the Nets have consistently been one of the worse three-point shooting teams this season, they’ve been actively taking less of them. On the season they average 37 attempts per game, but for the second game in a row now they’ve taken 26 apiece. That included a 10-26 performance against the Hawks and an 8-26 performance in this one but it’s a step in the right direction.

The Nets weren’t careless with the ball either, totaling 12 turnovers, which is three less than their season average. However on the defensive end they were everything but efficient, and that ultimately cost them the game. As a result of this the Nets’ last lead was when they were up 26-25 with 11.9 left in the first quarter.

“I watched a few of their games and there’s a reason why they’re 15-1 in their last 16,” said Irving. “So you’ve got to give them credit…that’s a good team in that locker room. They’ve really played well together this season and they’re developing. So you give them credit but also we can correct some things on the defensive end. Switches, communications…just the little things like that and we’ve just got to keep developing that.”