NetsInsider
Top Stories
News

Nets’ Caris LeVert is Expected to Return to Nets Lineup

Larry Stansbury

Caris LeVert has missed seven weeks of the season due to a right thumb surgery. The league tells ESPN that the guard is expected to return this Saturday playing against the Toronto Raptors. 

The Nets has been playing games without their best players—Kyrie Irving and Levert—due to their injuries and lost their fourth straight game on Thursday against Dallas. 

Levert has averaged 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists in his career with the Nets. This was before we went downtown in the Nov. 10 game against the Suns. He missed a total of 42 games last season with a dislocated foot and will miss an additional game upon returning to court on Saturday. LeVert signed a $52.5 million three-year contract for the offseason.

LeVert has ramped his workouts after his recovery.

“That’s the plan: plan to try and make a difference as soon as I come back,” LeVert said after practice on Wednesday. “We feel like we didn’t play our best basketball the past couple of games, despite my injury or anything like that. We’re just disappointed in the way we’ve been playing basketball.”

LeVert was the leading scorer for the Nets and with his return, this will be a big boon for the team. 

“Caris is supposed to be our second All-Star this year, along with Kyrie. He’ll be a huge boost because he’s supposed to be our second-best player,” Spencer Dinwiddie said. “Anytime you’re down — well, not including [Kevin Durant] — but down your two best players, when you get them back it’s a big boost.”

That’s all going to change on Saturday when LeVert comes playing on the court. 

“I knew we were going to take a hit without him. He was playing that well. He was playing great. Not good, great,” Atkinson said in regards to LeVert. “And a guy that bought in, playing to a high level, you just don’t feel great about it. Obviously with all our injuries we need the roster spot.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nets Lose Fourth Straight to Porzingis-less Mavericks

Eric Webb

Brooklyn's struggles hold them back once again.

Harden's 44 Point Double-Double Too Much For Nets To Overcome

Eric Webb

Brooklyn's shooting struggles continue.

Irving Still Isn't Cleared For Contact, But It Isn't Because of Thoracic Bursitis

Eric Webb

The 6x All-Star still has no timetable for his return.

Spencer Dinwiddie Reacts to the Loss to Knicks

Larry Stansbury

He blames it on the eggnog.

Nets Lose Last Home Game of the Year to Their Cross-Town Rival Knicks: Here's Why

Eric Webb

Is there more to Kyrie Irving's injury than Nets are letting on?

Rick Laughland

When will Brooklyn's injured point guard return to the court?

Nets Comeback From Double Digit Deficit to Overcome Young's 47 Point Performance

Eric Webb

Brooklyn handed Atlanta their 7th straight loss.

David Nwaba suffers a serious Achilles injury

Larry Stansbury

This is not good for the team.

Dinwiddie's 41 Not Enough For Nets To Get First Win in San Antonio Since 2003

Eric Webb

Brooklyn hurt themselves with their lack of efficiency against the Spurs

Nets shooting for first win in San Antonio since Game 2 of 2003 NBA Finals

Rick Laughland

Brooklyn takes on San Antonio on Thursday night.