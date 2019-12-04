NetsInsider
Kenny Atkinson Now Longest Tenured Coach in New York

Michael Cohen

When the New Jersey Devils fired head coach John Hynes Tuesday afternoon, it had an immediate impact on their former co-tenants the Brooklyn Nets.

Nets Coach Kenny Atkinson is currently the longest tenured head coach in the Tri-State.

Hynes held the distinction previously, having led the Devils since 2015, but with his ouster it is now Atkinson who is the longest tenured coach in town, having helmed the Nets since 2016.

The current list of coaches for all nine major, professional sports teams is as follows:

NBA

Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets, Hired April 2016

David Fizdale, New York Knicks, Hired May 2018

NHL

David Quinn, New York Rangers, Hired May 2018

Barry Trotz, New York Islanders, Hired May 2018

Alain Nasreddine, New Jersey Devils, Promoted December 2019

NFL

Pat Shurmur, New York Giants, Hired January 2018

Adam Gase, New York Jets, Hired January 2019

MLB

Aaron Boone, New York Yankees, Hired December 2017

Carlos Beltran, New York Mets, Hired November 2019

And if you really want to get specific when it comes to the State of New York, Atkinson is longer tenured with the Nets than Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott (circa 2017) and Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger (circa 2019).

In short, if you are a head coach in New York, don’t get too comfortable. Hynes may not be the only coach on the way out. David Fizdale is rumored to be on the Hot Seat with the Knicks, and Monday’s 132-88 loss to Milwaukee won’t help his cause.

Meanwhile, Giants head Coach Pat Shurmur is in the midst of an eight game losing streak with the Giants, and is 7-21 in two seasons as the head coach of Big Blue. He could be on his way out. And of course, Jets fans want Adam Gase out after one season, despite the fact owner Christopher Johnson endorsed his return for 2020.

The good news for Brooklyn is Atkinson isn’t going anywhere. The team has improved in each of his first three seasons at the helm, including going 42-40 with a playoff berth last season. Atkinson signed an extension in the spring.

This season, the expectations were ratcheted up with the off-season acquisitions of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

While Durant won’t play this year as he nurses his Achilles tendon tear, and Irving has missed nine games with a shoulder injury, Atkinson has kept the team afloat. The Nets are 10-10 on the season, and 5-2 in their last seven after a 5-8 start.

Brooklyn is currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Spencer Dinwiddie’s Time Limit Breakout Performance Can Save Him and Nets This Season

Larry Stansbury
And he's motivated to do it.

Nets Fall To Heat 109-106 Despite Late Game Lead

Eric Webb
Brooklyn loses close game in first game of December.

David Nwaba Is Playing No Games with the Nets

Larry Stansbury
· Get your ears ready for this one.

A Quarter Way Through the Season The Nets Look The Same As Last Year, and Here's Why That's A Good Thing

Eric Webb
Brooklyn is building towards contention game by game.

No Kyrie, no problem for the Nets as they exact revenge on Celtics in finale of home and home series

Rick Laughland
Spencer Dinwiddie carried the day for Brooklyn.

Kemba, Celtics too much for Brooklyn.

Eric Webb
The Nets End their winning streak at four.

Dinwiddie and Allen Lead Nets to Fourth Straight Win of Impressive Turnaround

Eric Webb
Brooklyn thrives despite being banged up.

Spencer Dinwiddie hilariously draws up unique final play to close out the Knicks by running final 0.4 seconds off clock in Nets' 103-101 win at MSG

Rick Laughland
The Nets super-sub had a brilliant idea at MSG to close out the Knicks.

What The NBA's Potential Schedule Changes Mean For The Durant/ Kyrie Nets

Rob Lep
The league's new rules, reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, give fans a bigger chance of seeing the LeBron vs Durant rematch in the non-KD-Warriors NBA they've always wanted.

Spencer Dinwiddie Has Been Brilliant In Kyrie Irving's Absence

Rob Lep
He's scored 20+ points in each of the four games Irving has missed, setting a new career-high.