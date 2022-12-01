Nets Hope to Lessen Kevin Durant's Minutes in Near Future

The Brooklyn Nets are keeping a close eye on Kevin Durant's minute load early in the regular season.

Although Brooklyn is slowly starting to compile wins, earning their third straight and their sixth win across their last nine contests, Durant's minute load can be alarming this early in the season. And the team acknowledged that after Wednesday's win over the Washington Wizards.

"It's not ideal," said Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn on Durant playing nearly 40 minutes each game. "While we're in win-now mode, win today's game, we are behind the scenes talking about what the stretch looks like beyond tomorrow and beyond the next day. So it is on our minds. We'll map out some time where we'll save a shoot-around and maybe not have it. So be strategic that way but ideally, he wouldn't be playing this amount of minutes this early, for sure.”

The 34-year-old Durant, who hasn't missed a game for the Nets, is leading the league in total minutes. Although the Nets head coach disclosed that a search to provide the superstar rest is in effect, it's unlikely Brooklyn can afford to play the league's leading total point scorer fewer minutes in a game setting. It's been a common concern throughout his Nets tenure.

Brooklyn has had to heavily lean on their franchise cornerstone to get through tough waters thus far. From Kyrie Irving's team suspension to the Nets now being without Ben Simmons (left lateral calf strain) for at least three more games, the opportunities to lessen Durant's minutes and to put themselves in a good chance to win games are slim to none.

Despite averaging 36.7 minutes per game, Durant's production isn't taking any negative hit. He's pouring in 30.0 points per contest (sixth-best in the league) and tied his own franchise record with four straight games of 30-plus points, five or more rebounds and five or more assists. In other words, he's establishing his case to be in the MVP conversation - a conversation he isn't concerning himself with.

"I'm just playing carefree basketball," said Durant on his recent high-scoring performances. "I mean, I think that's the best way to play."