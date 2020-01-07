NetsInsider
Top Stories
News

Nets Drop Sixth In a Row To Magic, Still Without a Win in 2020

Eric Webb

To continue this year’s struggles the Nets fall 101-89 to the Magic at the Amway Center on Monday. That makes it six straight losses for Brooklyn.

USATSI_13880694_153628568_lowres

Once again it was the offense that was the problem. Brooklyn only had two players score in double digits in Joe Harris (16 points) and Spencer Dinwiddie (16 points).

The Magic on the other hand had seven players score in double digits, and that’s including the entire starting lineup. Markelle Fultz led the way, scoring a career-high 25 points.

“He was the leader out there on the floor tonight,” said Wes Iwundo of the Magic. “On this team everything starts with Markelle. He has the ball in his hands a lot and he took it upon himself to win us the game honestly…He just showed great leadership tonight throughout the team and he got the job done.”

Not only did Fultz score a career high in points but he also was clutch. He scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, hitting five of his seven shots, including a three-pointer.

The Nets struggled mightily from the field, shooting only 33% and 21% from behind the arc. Coming into this contest, over the their last five straight losses they are averaging 40% FG and 31% 3FG.

However, from tipoff Brooklyn knew that this wasn’t going to be an easy matchup. They came into Monday as the 23rd ranked offense against Orlando’s 8 ranked defense.

Believe it or not Orlando actually exceeded their average tonight by keeping Brooklyn to 89 points. The Magic are ranked 2nd in the league in opponents’ points per game, averaging 104.2 OPP PPG.

“We’re going to need everybody to get out of this rut,” said Head Coach Kenny Atkinson. “It’s something we’re going to have to look at, something we’re going to have to find a solution [to]. Because we’re in the games, it’s close and then…the other team goes on a run and gets too much separation and then we can’t come back.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nets Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence On Returning to Nets for the Remaining Season

Larry Stansbury

His injury got worse.

Nets Fall to Defending Champion Raptors to Continue Skid

Eric Webb

Brooklyn blows 16-point lead against one of the league's elite defenses.

Nets Lose Fourth Straight to Porzingis-less Mavericks

Eric Webb

Brooklyn's struggles hold them back once again.

Nets' Caris LeVert is Expected to Return to Nets Lineup

Larry Stansbury

He's back on court.

Harden's 44 Point Double-Double Too Much For Nets To Overcome

Eric Webb

Brooklyn's shooting struggles continue.

Irving Still Isn't Cleared For Contact, But It Isn't Because of Thoracic Bursitis

Eric Webb

The 6x All-Star still has no timetable for his return.

Spencer Dinwiddie Reacts to the Loss to Knicks

Larry Stansbury

He blames it on the eggnog.

Nets Lose Last Home Game of the Year to Their Cross-Town Rival Knicks: Here's Why

Eric Webb

Is there more to Kyrie Irving's injury than Nets are letting on?

Rick Laughland

When will Brooklyn's injured point guard return to the court?

Nets Comeback From Double Digit Deficit to Overcome Young's 47 Point Performance

Eric Webb

Brooklyn handed Atlanta their 7th straight loss.