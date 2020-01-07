Nets Drop Sixth In a Row To Magic, Still Without a Win in 2020

To continue this year’s struggles the Nets fall 101-89 to the Magic at the Amway Center on Monday. That makes it six straight losses for Brooklyn.

Once again it was the offense that was the problem. Brooklyn only had two players score in double digits in Joe Harris (16 points) and Spencer Dinwiddie (16 points).

The Magic on the other hand had seven players score in double digits, and that’s including the entire starting lineup. Markelle Fultz led the way, scoring a career-high 25 points.

“He was the leader out there on the floor tonight,” said Wes Iwundo of the Magic. “On this team everything starts with Markelle. He has the ball in his hands a lot and he took it upon himself to win us the game honestly…He just showed great leadership tonight throughout the team and he got the job done.”

Not only did Fultz score a career high in points but he also was clutch. He scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, hitting five of his seven shots, including a three-pointer.

The Nets struggled mightily from the field, shooting only 33% and 21% from behind the arc. Coming into this contest, over the their last five straight losses they are averaging 40% FG and 31% 3FG.

However, from tipoff Brooklyn knew that this wasn’t going to be an easy matchup. They came into Monday as the 23rd ranked offense against Orlando’s 8 ranked defense.

Believe it or not Orlando actually exceeded their average tonight by keeping Brooklyn to 89 points. The Magic are ranked 2nd in the league in opponents’ points per game, averaging 104.2 OPP PPG.

“We’re going to need everybody to get out of this rut,” said Head Coach Kenny Atkinson. “It’s something we’re going to have to look at, something we’re going to have to find a solution [to]. Because we’re in the games, it’s close and then…the other team goes on a run and gets too much separation and then we can’t come back.”