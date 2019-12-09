Nets Even Series With Nuggets With 105-102 Win At Barclays

To finish off a back and forth game, the Nets capitalized with a 6-2 run late in the fourth to win 105-102 and split the season series 1-1 with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at Barclays Center.

There were 18 lead changes and Brooklyn had the largest lead, being up by eight at one point. However this was early in the game, nearly half way through the first quarter when the Nets went up 13-5. The rest of the game the two teams kept it close.

Compared to the first matchup between these teams this season nearly a month ago the Nets looked like a totally different team, and that’s not just because the Nets played in their new “Bed Stuy” uniforms.

The last go around Brooklyn lost the points in the paint battle by getting outscored 52-46. This time around not only was it vice versa but Brooklyn met little to no resistance down in the paint as they outscored Denver 66-22.

It’s worth noting that the Nuggets’ lack of defense in the paint was something the whole Nets roster got to take advantage of, not just the big men. Jarrett Allen was the only big man to score in double digits today, unlike the Nets’ last game when he and DeAndre Jordan both had double-doubles.

“They dominated the paint 66-22. That third quarter was a joke. They had I think 26 of their 29 in the paint,” said Nuggets Head Coach Mike Malone. “So it seemed like it was layup lines out there. There was no resistance at the rim.”

Denver is currently ranked 13 in the league at opponent’s points in the paint per game with 47.6 PPG. This is right in the middle of the pack as it is, but letting a team exceed that by nearly 20 points demonstrates a breakdown defensively.

However when it came to shooting from behind the arc the Nuggets won that battle shooting 42.9% to the Nets’ 25.0%, -10% from the Nets’ season average. Although these teams won’t meet up again this season it’s also worth noting that the Nuggets have the Nets’ number when it comes to perimeter defense. In their first matchup the Nets only shot 21.1% from behind the arc.

Despite losing the three-point battle the Nets were still able to come out on top doing just about everything else right.

“It’s big time. These tough games especially with our stars out, they’re of even more importance,” said Dinwiddie. “So we banded together and got a win.”

Four Nets scored in double digits and Dinwiddie led the way with 24 points, eight assists and four rebounds.