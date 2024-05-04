3 Role Players the Nets Should Target in Free Agency
NBA free agency is roughly two months away, which means teams that aren't in the playoffs like the Brooklyn Nets are already gearing up on who to target over the summer.
Of course, the big names Brooklyn can go for via sign or trade include Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and other All-Stars, but the Nets have a projected cap figure of $132 million in 2024-25, with little room to work with this summer.
This tells us that Brooklyn will likely use its free agent money on high-quality role players. Assuming they make room for the money, here are three role players the Nets should target if they can acquire a star via trade:
Patrick Williams
Williams had a rough 43 games for the Bulls this past season, averaging just 10.0 points and 3.9 rebounds. However, if Chicago doesn't want to pay him, the Nets can get Williams on a good deal if they move some pieces around for money.
What's important to note is that Williams is just 22, and his defensive capabilities can develop into some of the best in the NBA in a few years. The Florida State product was reported to be seeking a four-year, $64 million deal earlier in the season, and Nets can certainly make that work.
To be so young yet projected to be paid around $16 million per year would give the Nets tremendous flexibility. If they don't like Williams early on, he can be dealt, but it would be smart to pair the defensive forward with a 22-year-old Cam Thomas, who both have the potential to be great in their own way in this league.
Jonas Valanciunas
Valanciunas is still one of the better centers in the NBA at 31 years old. In the first round of the playoffs with the Pelicans, he averaged 14.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 4.5 offensive rebounds, showcasing his ability to fit into the role of a scrappy center with a nice touch around the rim.
Getting paid around $15 million this past season, Valanciunas's new deal will likely be short given his age, going no more than two or three years. GM Sean Marks should target him because Brooklyn is at risk of losing Nic Claxton, its young starting center.
As an unrestricted free agent, Valanciunas will be easier to target, but of course the salary cap may limit what the Nets can offer. If they can move their own pieces to free up cap space, he would be a great replacement if Claxton decides to go elsewhere.
Buddy Hield
Buddy Hield is an option that the Nets can make work, but of course, they would have to not re-sign the majority of their players and make a trade or two to free up cap space. Hield just finished the final year of his four-year, $94 million contract, but at 31, his deal will get significantly smaller given that his production has dipped for the past few seasons.
The Nets should target Hield because he is a player who would fit perfectly in Jordi Fernandez's system. The new head coach emphasizes a selfless, fast-paced offense. Hield is a sharpshooter who can space the floor alongside Thomas, Mikal Bridges, and Ben Simmons.
Adding Hield would bring a new dimension of spacing and allow for the star players to work in the open floor and get to the rim if need be, with Hield as an option outside.
Some trades or cuts might need to happen before Brooklyn can target some of these high-level role players. However, players like Valanciunas and Hield are getting older, and their value in the long term will hinder the money they get. Whether the Nets can sign or trade for an All-Star or not, these are players worth targeting to upgrade their roster.