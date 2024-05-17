Report: Phoenix Suns to Hire Brooklyn Nets Executive Matt Tellem
On Friday, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that the Phoenix Suns are on the brink of finishing negotiations with Brooklyn Nets executive Matt Tellem to come in and serve a front office role with them. Tellem, who works with the salary cap and is currently the Vice President of strategy for the Nets, is the son of former agent and Detroit Pistons Chairman Arn Tellem.
In 2011, Tellem began working for the organization as a basketball information coordinator with Brooklyn, a position he held until the 2018–19 campaign. After that, he was promoted to assistant general manager of the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn's G League affiliate.
Following another disappointing season for the Suns, Phoenix is hanging on the edge of a cliff right now. They gave away vital pieces that helped them get to the Western Conference Finals in 2021 and secure the best record during the following regular season campaign. The list stretches as long as the 2021 Coach of the Year in Monty Williams, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year runner-up in Mikal Bridges, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. These were all pieces that the Suns franchise made the final decision of parting ways with.
Of course, it was the Minnesota Timberwolves who got the first crack at this new-look Phoenix team in the playoffs after their most recent offseason shake-up of their front office and roster. It ended in a convincing sweep. Since then, Frank Vogel was dismissed as the head coach and the Suns GM came out and claimed that Phoenix has to maximize Kevin Durant, something he insists no team has ever done.
The wild wild west is a Conference where the Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers are all jostling for position and could very well be the matchup in just a first-round series in future seasons. Following a sweep like that, the Suns are going to need all the help they can get if they still have championship aspirations.
