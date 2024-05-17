2027 Could Be a Big Year for the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets are not heading into the offseason with major expectations. The organization does not have a pick in this year's NBA Draft, and with about $32.5 million in cap space, Brooklyn likely won't be making any splashes this offseason.
If there's one year Nets fans should have circled, it's 2027. The Nets' contract situation looks to be wide open, as the only players that show up on the cap table right now are Cameron Johnson, Noah Clowney, and Dariq Whitehead. They'll look to be free from their current contracts with the hope of signing big-name free agents.
The most notable players that could hit free agency in 2027 are Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, and Jayson Tatum, with numerous other All-Stars to target. Of course, not every name is realistic, but with the wide selection, there is sure to be one or two All-Stars that could be linked to Brooklyn.
That isn't even the biggest focus for the Nets, though. The draft capital could be huge for the organization in three years.
Of course, the Nets do own Phoenix's 2025 first-round pick, but Suns owner Mat Ishbia made it clear that they would remain competitive with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal next season. That pick will likely be outside of the lottery.
In the 2027 NBA Draft, Brooklyn looks to have two first-round picks, both of which do not belong to them.
Phoenix's 2027 first-round pick is unprotected, and given that they just got swept in the first round of the playoffs, the Suns could be rebuilding by the time that pick is ready to be used. The Nets could very well have a high-value lottery pick on their hands.
Along with Phoenix's pick, Brooklyn also had Philadelphia's, however, it is top-8 protected. The 76ers' future is relatively unknown right now, having an aging superstar in Embiid, but a rising star in Tyrese Maxey. A rebuild could be in the cards within the next three years, but the Nets would actually want the 76ers to stay competitive enough to land out of the protected zone.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.