Nets’ Ideal Free Agency: Santi Aldama Offer Sheet, Cam Thomas Re-Signed?
While the Brooklyn Nets managed to find their starting and backup centers late in Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe's respective draft classes, both fit a near-identical archetype. They're both traditional inside big men, excelling at grabbing boards and defending.
ESPN's Bobby Marks says he would shake things up in the frontcourt by targeting Memphis Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama in free agency.
In Saturday's "NBA free agency 2025: Cap space, best fits for all 30 teams" article published to ESPN, Marks revealed what his approach would be to free agency for Brooklyn, the franchise that landed atop "tier one" in his rankings.
"With the available cap space, sign restricted free agent center Santi Aldama to a two-year, $40 million offer sheet," Marks wrote. "Then re-sign Thomas to a three-year $54 million contract. Even with the addition of rookies Egor Demin and Nolan Traore, there should be a priority to re-sign Thomas."
Aldama, 24, has statistically improved each year he's been in the league since joining Memphis in 2021. Last season, he averaged 12.5 points per game while shooting 36.8% from three, each setting a new career-high.
If the Nets were to extend the exact offer Marks proposed, Aldama would have a similar average annual value (AAV) to players like Jakob Poeltl, Jarrett Allen, Myles Turner and Clint Capela. Brooklyn's fanbase would probably feel more comfortable if that money was headed toward Allen ot Turner, but Aldama's impact transcends Poetl's or Capela's at this point in their careers.
However, Aldami can't be looked at solely as a center. He's 6-foot-11 and may be better suited playing the four alongside either Claxton or Sharpe. The Nets' decision to draft Danny Wolf late in the first round—plus the presence of 2023 first-rounder Noah Clowney—could crowd the power forward room, but Aldama's versatility likely prevents that from becoming an issue.
This year's free agent class is thin. There really isn't a "big fish" worth chasing, thus going after guys like Aldama could be Brooklyn's best use of its massive amount of cap space.
If Aldama is someone the Nets could see themselves targeting, they can begin negotiating with the stretch big on June 30 at 6 p.m. EST.