What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets vs. Grizzlies

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time this season.

The Nets are coming off a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday after showing signs of promise late in their overtime loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies are coming off a narrow 117-116 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday despite OKC being without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, among several other key pieces.

Brooklyn will be without Michael Porter Jr. in this one due to rest, as the Nets tend to rest their leading scorer on back-to-back sets due to his history of back injuries.

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has avoided inserting Cam Thomas into the starting lineup since his return to action in late December, as he has a preference of having as many ball movement heavy players in the lineup as possible.

However, Fernandez may need to get comfortable with keeping the microwave scorer out there as long as possible if the Nets hope to escape with a victory, as he's the surest player available to help Brooklyn put points on the board when the game slows down.

This'll also be a good opportunity for Egor Demin to perhaps shine in a bigger role and get more on-ball reps, as Fernandez has mentioned he'd like to see the rookie touch the paint more often.

Demin has been hot from downtown, drilling many 3-pointers during clutch moments. However, touching the paint allows Demin to put pressure on interior defenses, draw them in, and either hook up one of his big man teammates in the dunkers spot or kick to the corner.

Nic Claxton and Naoh Clowney could also be called up to provide more offense for the Nets, given both of their abilities to finish at the rim.

Ja Morant, who has been linked to the Nets in trade rumors, will be out of the lineup in this one, so expect the Grizzlies to run a majority of their offense through Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, and Cedric Coward.

The Grizzlies rank in the top 5 in assists per game, though having Morant out of the lineup could impact their ability to create drive and kick opportunities.

With a laundry list of players expected to be out for the Nets, it'll likely take big games from Demin, Claxton, and Thomas for them to have a chance of winning this game.