Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Franz Wagner, Domantas Sabonis, Kon Knueppel)

Looking for some prop bets for the six-game slate in the NBA on Sunday?

There are several intriguing matchups on Sunday, starting with a game in London between the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies that could have some player prop value.

I’m eyeing a play from that game, as well as a pair of scoring props – including one for rookie guard Kon Knueppel – on Sunday.

Then, later on in the night, Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis could be worth a look in his second game back in action after a long absence with a knee injury.

With four teams playing the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday, betting on some player props may be a safer way to target this slate rather than waiting for injury reports from a bunch of teams.

Here’s a complete breakdown of each of the props I’m eyeing on Jan.18.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cam Thomas UNDER 19.5 Points (-111)

A microwave scorer for most of his NBA career, Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has struggled this season, averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting just 41.4 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3.

Since returning from an injury, Thomas has appeared in nine games, and he only has two where he’s scored 20 or more points. That includes his last matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, where he shot just 3-for-13 from the field and had eight points in just under 25 minutes of action.

Thomas could have a bigger role with Michael Porter Jr. out on Sunday, but the Nets guard has played less than 25 minutes in every game since returning, scoring 17 or fewer points in six games in a row.

Even against a shaky Chicago defense, I think this prop is too high for the slumping Thomas on Sunday.

Kon Knueppel OVER 17.5 Points (-106)

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel continues to take the league by storm, scoring 24 points last night against the Golden State Warriors to push his season average to 19.2 points per game.

He’s shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from beyond the arc, and he’s scored 18 or more points in 28 of his 41 games this season.

Now, Knueppel takes on the Denver Nuggets, who are also playing the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday. Denver ranks 22nd in the NBA in defensive rating, although it did hold Knueppel to 14 points on 13 shots earlier this season.

Still, any time the rookie is set below his season average in this prop, I think he’s worth a look. If the Hornets sit some players on the second night of a back-to-back, the Duke product could have an even bigger role than usual on Sunday night.

Domantas Sabonis OVER 3.5 Assists (-114)

Kings star Domantas Sabonis played in his first game since Nov. 16 on Friday, and he put up 13 points, six rebounds and five assists in less than 22 minutes of action.

Sabonis will likely be on a minutes restriction against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, but he’s an intriguing player prop target when it comes to his assists.

One of the better big man passers in the NBA, Sabonis cleared his season average (3.8 assists per game) in limited minutes on Friday, and he may be undervalued with this prop set at 3.5 on Sunday night.

Sabonis is averaging nearly seven potential assists per game for the season, but he had 10 potential dimes in his return on Friday. The Blazers are just 16th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, so I don’t mind taking a shot on Sabonis in this market in his second game back.

Franz Wagner OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-108)

Franz Wagner is back for the Orlando Magic after missing over a month, and he immediately made an impact in a win over Memphis on Thursday.

In his first game back from injury, Wagner played nearly 27 minutes and took 16 shots, finishing with 18 points, nine boards and two assists (29 PRA).

Overall, the star forward is averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, and he should continue to see his minutes grow as he works his way back into the lineup. The Magic forward has cleared this line in the last 16 games that he’s completed (he failed to do so on Dec. 7 when he left early with an injury), making him a very intriguing prop pick this afternoon.

Memphis ranks just 16th in opponent points, 14th in opponent assists and 20th in opponent rebounds per game this season. I’m buying Wagner to clear this discounted prop, even if he plays limited minutes again on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.