Patriots Immediately Roasted ESPN ‘NFL Live’ Team With Two Words After Beating Texans

The Patriots silenced their doubters on Sunday, escaping with a 28–16 win against a turnover-happy Texans team at Gillette Stadium.

Among New England’s doubters was the entire cast of ESPN’s NFL Live. When making their predictions ahead of Sunday’s divisional round clash, the five-person crew of analysts, consisting of Mina Kimes, Ryan Clark, Dan Orlovsky, Hannah Storm and Marcus Spears, unanimously forecasted a Houston victory.

Seconds after coming away with a win over Houston, the Patriots made sure to bring the receipts. The team’s social media account posted a photo of the five analysts with their on-air predictions, captioning the post, “Oh no,” with a grimacing emoji.

oh no 😬 pic.twitter.com/gBE55BgtEF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2026

New England was playing at home and was favored in the game. Despite that, the ESPN crew all seemed to think the advantage was in Houston’s favor.

Wait for the NFL Live crew to realize they all picked Houston 😭 pic.twitter.com/62sNKE0MVj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2026

Typically, when the entire NFL Live crew leans one way when making picks for a game, the opposite result occurs. The cast was well aware of that, and they were all aghast when it was revealed they’d all selected the Texans unanimously. After the win, the Patriots made clear that the predictions didn’t go unnoticed.

After the game, Spears and Orlovsky took to social media to congratulate the Patriots on the win, acknowledging just how wrong they were with their pregame predictions.

Go crazy Pats Fans yall deserve it!! Congrats — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 18, 2026

Credit New England



Was wrong to think Houston would go in there and handle the environment and win. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 18, 2026

Next up for the Patriots is a date with the Broncos next Sunday in the AFC championship game.

