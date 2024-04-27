Nets Free Agency: What Should Brooklyn do with Lonnie Walker IV?
During the free agency period last summer, Lonnie Walker IV signed a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Now, he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent following a solid season in Brooklyn.
Would Walker come back if the Nets had interest? It’s important to remember why he signed his last contract with the franchise originally.
“[I saw] opportunity, understanding this is a very young core group looking to build, looking to grow, and I fit perfectly with the fellas that’s amongst the team as far as Cam [Johnson] and Mikal Bridges,” Walker said last summer. “Off the court we have similar outlooks on life, and on the court we play very well. Our chemistry as far as growth and becoming a very special team is going to be something really nice.”
Now 25 years old, Walker should have several suitors on the free agent market. The situation in Brooklyn is still roughly the same as he described last summer, but it’s unclear whether or not he would want to return.
Following his rookie scale deal ending, Walker’s last two contracts were one-year deals, but it’s safe to assume he’d like to sign a longer deal this time around. He played with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-23 season on a $6.48 million figure, then last season with the nets on for $2.35 million — both of which were one-year contracts.
Walker played in 58 games last season, all of which as a reserve. As the Nets look to re-tool the roster, he would be a quality depth piece to keep on the roster. With that in mind, Brooklyn shouldn’t overpay for his services if there’s other teams that inflate his market value with interest and offers.
But if Walker is willing to come back to the Nets in the ballpark of $5 million per season, he would be well worth a new contract.