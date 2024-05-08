Nets Free Agent Fit: D'Angelo Russell Reunion?
Back in 2019, the D'Angelo Russell-led Brooklyn Nets finished sixth in the Eastern Conference before losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
Following a year which included Russell's first and only All-Star appearance, sideline antics and immense overachieving, he would be dealt to the Golden State Warriors in a sign-and-trade that brought Kevin Durant to Brooklyn. The rest is history.
Once again in the midst of a rebuild, the Nets could be in the market for a veteran scorer to pair alongside Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas. While rumors suggest a swing for a superstar (Donovan Mitchell?) Brooklyn could settle for a cheaper option like Russell, while holding on to their draft capital.
The former-second overall pick is heading into the second year of the 2-year $36 million deal he signed back in 2023, but could decline his player option this offseason, making him a free agent. After reports surfaced that Russell's current team, the Los Angeles Lakers, were flirting with the idea of moving the nine-year vet at the deadline, his exit now appears far more likely.
Despite a poor showing in the 2024 postseason, Russell was quick to praise himself for what was a very solid regular season.
"Hell of a year by D'Angelo, humbly saying that," he said postgame following the Lakers season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets. "Always kept myself sane, when I look at my phone, my family, my friends, my circle is just texting me telling me how proud they are of me."
The 23-24 campaign saw Russell hit a career-high 41.5% from beyond the arc, including a 44-point explosion in a 123-122 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on March 8.
As his second stint in the purple and gold potentially comes to a close, Russell will be a name Brooklyn should heavily monitor this summer.
