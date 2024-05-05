Nets Draft: Isaiah Collier Could Offer Unique Trade-In Target for Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Nets are without a draft pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. But just days ago, the team’s General Manager hinted that there’s a chance they’ll look to join in on the fun.
“I think we look at the draft the same way every year,” GM Sean Marks said. “It’s take the best available. If there’s somebody in there that, ‘wow, they’re slipping, can we get in there at that particular pick’? That would be important.”
One such player who could see a draft night slide relative to his preseason value is Isaiah Collier, who ranked as the top player per RSCI coming into the season.
A 6-foot-4 point guard, Collier didn’t have the season many thought. USC basketball was generally a mess, and turnovers and inefficiencies plagued an injury-riddled season.
But 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Trojans signified he still had the talent to stand out at the collegiate level. And splits of 49% overall, 34% from beyond the arc and 67% from the line wouldn’t have been balked at prior to season start.
Collier’s season with USC will likely slide him from a top-five pick to a mid-first rounder. The perfect place for Brooklyn to sneak in and take a chance on a talented guard.
Next season, the Nets could likely function similarly, rolling out the likes of Cam Thomas and Dennis Schroder at the guard position. Collier could be used sparingly in a backup point guard role, harnessing his already-good skills like his downhill scoring attack and passing, while honing things like play-making and defense.
Should he continue to expand and develop on his game, Collier could be a hit in the NBA.
