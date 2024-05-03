Brooklyn Nets Nearly Fully Staffed, per Report
It’s been a busy offseason for the Brooklyn Nets so far.
After suffering a 32-50 season, they chose to move in a different direction with their staff, hiring Jordi Fernandez as their newest bench boss to usher the team into a new era.
Hernandez spent the past two seasons as associate head coach of the Kings, and additionally coaches the Canada men’s national team. After that hiring, the team just needed to fill out the rest of the staff.
Now, that staff is nearly fully stocked.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Steven Hetzel will serve as the lead assistant on the team. Juwan Howard, the former Michigan player and coach who joined days ago, along with Jay Hernandez will also be on the front bench.
Hetzel has been a longtime assistant coach in the NBA, spending the last three years with the Portland Trail Blazers. Prior to his time with the Wolverines, Howard spent six NBA seasons as an assistant with the Miami Heat. And Hernandez, a primarily developmental coach, was hired by former Nets coach Jacque Vaughn and will be retained.
Per Scotto, those who won’t return include Kevin Ollie, Will Weaver and Ronnie Burrell. Both Weaver and Burrell had won G League Coach of the Year in separate instances.
The new staff will be inheriting plenty of talent. Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson and hopeful returnee Nic Claxton should be a strong core to move forward with.
With the right plan in place, the group should have no problem competing in the Eastern Conference as early as next year.