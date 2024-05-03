Brooklyn Nets Nearly Fully Staffed, per Report

Sources: Nets will have Steve Hetzel (lead assistant), Juwan Howard and Jay Hernandez on the front bench of Jordi Fernandez’s staff.



Kevin Ollie, Will Weaver and Ronnie Burrell won't return. Ollie was interim coach. Weaver (2019) and Burrell (2023) won G League Coach of the Year