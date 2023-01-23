Nets' Not Shying Away From Opponents Intentionally Fouling Nic Claxton

Brooklyn Nets fourth-year big Nic Claxton is having a career year across almost all categories. His confidence is growing night in and night out. That was on full display after the best game of his career, welcoming and challenging opponents to keep utilizing the strategy 'Hack-A-Clax' on him.

"I definitely take it as a challenge," Claxton told reporters following the Nets' 120-116 victory at Golden State Sunday night. "I don't care. If team's are fouling me it's almost a sign of respect. They can't stop us, our team defensively and I just go to go up and knock the shots down. I'm going to take that challenge every single time.

"It honestly gets me going, gets me activated because I when I started getting fouled, I want to go back to the line. If that's what teams wants to do then I'm gonna take on that challenge. And yeah, I'll be ready."

On a night Claxton posted a career-high double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds, to pair with three blocks and a steal, he didn't avoid being challenged at the foul line. He went 6-of-15, which was 'horrible' in his words.

"I want that. I shot horribly, 6-of-15," Claxton said in a postgame interview with YES Network. "The only way I can get better is if I keep getting to the line and I'll figure it out."

During Golden State's third quarter run (15-3), that's when 'Hack-A-Clax' took full effect. Instead of Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn pulling his fourth-year big off the floor, he left him in to endure the challenge. Claxton ended that test going 1-of-6 from the line.

Most importantly, the comeback victory gave the Nets and their fanbase a clear preview of what opponents might do in the postseason: intentially foul the 46.3 percent free throw shooter to get him out of rhythm and pressure Brooklyn to sit one of their best players in fourth quarters.

"This is great for Nic," Vaughn stated. "He's going to be counted on when playoffs come around. If a team wants to use that strategy (intentionally fouling) he'll continue to gain confidence in getting to the line and shooting. He'll continue to be out there if a team wants to take that strategy."

Claxton is averaging 12.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, and 1.5 assists in 43 games played this season. He set a new Nets franchise record in Sunday's win, registering three or more blocks in 12 straight games.