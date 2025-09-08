Nets Officially Re-Sign Ziaire Williams: Long-Term Answer at Small Forward?
On the first day of NBA free agency, after having his rights renounced by the Brooklyn Nets, Ziaire Williams agreed to a new deal with the franchise that traded for him over one year ago. Today, Williams has officially signed the agreed-upon contract, per a Nets press release.
The new deal keeps Williams in Brooklyn for two years at a $6.25 million annual salary, as reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
Now that Williams is officially back, do the Nets have their starting small forward in place for at least the next two years of their rebuild?
In his first season with Brooklyn, Williams instantly emerged as a favorite of Head Coach Jordi Fernandez's. In 63 appearances (45 starts) last season, he averaged 10 points and 4.6 rebounds, re-establishing himself as a valuable two-way player after fizzling out with the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Nets did bring in some competition for the soon-to-be-24-year-old by way of Terance Mann, who the franchise acquired via a salary dump with the Atlanta Hawks. But Mann isn't the only player who could jeopardize Williams' minutes. In fact, Mann isn't even the only player in his own trade that could pose a threat to Williams' workload.
UNC product Drake Powell, drafted with the 22nd-overall pick in June's draft, will eventually see the floor. His three-and-D playstyle mirrors Williams', but Powell's athleticism could bump Williams down the depth chart later in the season.
It's unknown whether Williams or Mann will be tabbed as the day one starter, but we know for sure it won't be Powell. The rookie with the best chance of starting immediately is Egor Demin, given his draft position and a lack of depth in the backcourt. So while Powell will eventually be a factor, it's strictly a battle between Williams and Mann for right now.
Williams' best possible outcome is that he takes another step in his development, and the three-to-four-inch advantage he has over Mann and Powell is enough to cement him as the team's starting small forward, relegating the other two to the shooting guard position.
If that does end up happening, Brooklyn will be getting elite value out of the former lottery selection. He likely could've gotten more on the open market anyway, but opting to take a "prove it" deal while maintaining continuity with Fernandez could end up being Williams' best option career-wise.
Bottom line is, if he continues developing, Williams can absolutely be the Nets' starting small forward for years to come.