The relationship between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets can be classified as a fractured one. A fractured relationship that hasn't had consistent communication with Irving himself.

The Nets General Manager, Sean Marks declined to provide any further updates on Irving. The last update Marks provided - speaking to reporters in Washington D.C. on Friday - he detailed the steps his cornerstone guard is required to complete before being eligible to return to the team. Fast forward to Wednesday evening, the Nets GM chose not to disclose any further developments.

“On the Kyrie front when we have news to share and updates, we will do so at the appropriate time," said Marks during a press conference Wednesday evening. "As of now, there's nothing to share.”

It remains unclear when the last time Irving and the Nets had direct communication with each other occurred. The two sides appear to have not spoken since the suspension was finalized. Marks said he's only spoken to Irving's representatives: “I have talked to his representatives, yeah.”

The lack of direct communication between Irving and the Nets isn't just the front office.

Jacque Vaughn, who was stripped of his interim tag and named head coach of the Nets on Wednesday afternoon, hasn't spoken with Irving either. Vaughn disclosed that he didn't feel like it was his place to speak with the disgruntled superstar when he was an assistant. This would mean the last time Vaughn spoke with his suspended guard was during Brooklyn's loss to the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 1 - the last game Irving played in before being handed the at least five-game suspension.

“I hadn't talked to Kai and I still haven't," Vaughn stated pregame. "I thought in the capacity that I was serving that it wasn't my place to. I’ve always understood my boundaries as an assistant coach and that could change going forward in the position that I'm in now.”