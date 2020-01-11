Nets snap six game skid with superb second half to best Heat 117-113

Things look bleak for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night as a potential seven-game losing streak stared the team right in the eyes. Facing a 69-57 halftime deficit, the Nets had their backs against the wall.

Outscoring the Heat 32-20 in the third quarter helped Brooklyn knot up the game at 89-all heading into the final quarter.

This was a game the Nets played without Wilson Chandler and Garrett Temple due to injury. Despite playing short-handed, the Nets rallied behind Spencer Dinwiddie's 26 points and 14 assists and Rodion Kuruc's season-high 19 points.

Taurean Prince added 17 points including the go-ahead two point shot over Jimmy Butler to put the Nets up 116-113 with just over 30 seconds remaining.

The Nets had no answers for Butler who dropped 33 on 12-of-18 shooting including nine rebounds.

Brooklyn assisted on 31 of 45 made field goals and improved its overall shooting by knocking down 48.4 percent of its attempts including 34.1 from 3-point range.