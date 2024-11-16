Knicks' Game-Winner Spoils Cam Thomas' 43 Points in Nets NBA Cup Loss
In the Brooklyn Nets' first game of the second annual NBA Cup, a late comeback attempt wasn't enough to topple the New York Knicks. The 124-122 loss once again showed the Nets' potential, but as has been the case all year, they couldn't get it done in the waning moments.
Over the years, Madison Square Garden has witnessed historical performances not greater than Carmelo Anthony's 62-point explosion back in 2014. In the opening frame, it appeared Cam Thomas could've been on his way to adding his name to the list of all-time showings.
Tasked with matching a balanced New York offensive attack, Thomas was simply sensational. He matched a three put in by former Net Mikal Bridges, which opened the door for a flurry of buckets in the first quarter.
The 23-year-old microwave recorded the best first quarter a Brooklyn player had ever posted against the Knicks, tallying 19 points on 7-of-7 from the floor. Five of those came from beyond the arc, including a 26-footer at the top of the key.
Despite Thomas' monstrous display, Bridges and OG Anunoby all but neutralized his efforts by combing for 17 of their own and guiding New York to a 37-32 advantage through 12 minutes.
Much dialogue has risen regarding Thomas' overall value, but the following stanza proved how important he is. Jordi Fernandez opted to sit the guard for the next six minutes, and the Nets' offense suffered.
With no Thomas or Ben Simmons on the court, Brooklyn began the second quarter 2-of-14 from the field, resorting to catch-and-shoot scenarios early in the shot clock. Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Wilson added the Nets' only baskets, and until Thomas returned, Jalen Brunson took full advantage.
Brunson added nine of his 16 first-half points while Brooklyn scrambled, extending the Knicks' lead to as large as 13 while Thomas looked on. Once he finally returned, Thomas picked up where he left off.
He added another nine points, including a tough transition lay-in over Brunson to cut New York's lead back to single digits. But the lack of production elsewhere resulted in a 68-59 Knicks lead at halftime.
As one Net cooled off, an ex-Net made his former employer pay.
Bridges added another eight out of the break, signaling an opening of the floodgates in Midtown. Thomas, unable to match his once-teammate's contribution, only mustered four points in the third quarter as Brooklyn began to unravel.
New York continued to soar, mounting frustration from the Nets that eventually boiled over.
After a questionable foul call on Jalen Wilson, Ziaire Williams spiked the basketball to the opposite end of the court, drawing a technical foul and handing the Knicks a 20-point lead.
Noah Clowney added two from the charity stripe with less than a second to play in the period, but an 18-point deficit remained for Brooklyn with 12 minutes to play.
The theatrics didn't end with Williams.
Early in the fourth quarter, Finney-Smith caught Anunoby on a screen and proceeded to shove him to the ground, generating the Nets' second technical foul of the evening.
That chippiness sparked an 11-0 Brooklyn run, cutting New York's lead to just six with eight minutes to play, but the Knicks swiftly responded. Brunson buried a 25-foot trey ball before delivering a crafty transition pass to Ariel Hukporti, pushing the Nets' deficit back to 11 in mere seconds.
Brooklyn leaned on its patented "grit" late in the fourth, battling back to within two thanks to a five-point sequence from Johnson, and that's when Dennis Schröder showed off his clutch gene.
With under 30 seconds to play and without a timeout, Johnson gathered an offensive rebound and kicked out to Schröder, who sunk a three-pointer to hand the Nets a one-point lead.
Unfortunately, the high energy washed away almost instantly as Brunson broke the hearts of Brooklyn fans. With Finney-Smith's hand in his face, he answered Schröder by draining an eventual game-winning three and crushing the Nets' comeback bid.
Now 5-8, Brooklyn gets a second shot at the Knicks on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. EST.
To access the final box score from the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the New York Knicks, click here.
