Nets Insider
Top Stories
News

No NBA Games, Now No Training Facilities Either as COVID-19 Continues To Spread

Eric Webb

In these uncertain times that we’re in right now, due to the rapid spread of the Coronavirus, there’s a new development. As if the NBA being put on pause wasn’t unprecedented enough, players are now not even allowed to workout in their respective team’s training facilities.

USATSI_13694229_153628568_lowres

It’s been a week now since the NBA world was left in shock when Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the remaining regular season games would be postponed due to COVID-19, as a result of the first confirmed case in the NBA, Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert. As you can see now this thing is spreading very quickly not only amongst the world, not only in North America, but also in the NBA. Since Gobert tested positive last Wednesday there has been nine more confirmed cases in the league.

Gobert’s All-Star teammate G Donovan Mitchell, Pistons F Christian Wood, four players on the Brooklyn Nets and three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization.

Even though Gobert was the first confirmed NBA case, no one person is responsible for why this virus is affecting the league. The fact of the matter is that it’s here and that it’s best for players, coaches and staff to do what they can to protect themselves from it. Most importantly we all can look at these NBA players on their platform and learn from this situation.

Firstly, let’s look at the fact that this proves that no one is immune to it, whether you play in the NBA or not.

Secondly, the fact that those in the league having it debunks the myth that “you have to be older to get it.”

Lastly, with this latest installment of closing the team training facilities, we can learn how simple contact can spread the virus. Hence why governors nationwide are closing gyms, shopping malls and things of the like where people gather and come into frequent contact with one another.

If by now you haven’t gotten it, pandemic or not, this virus is to be taken with the utmost precaution because it’s affecting nearly everyone.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio rightfully blasts Nets for getting coronavirus tests while thousands in public go untested

The Brooklyn Nets are under fire from New York City's Mayor.

Rick Laughland

Wilson Chandler Not Allowed to Quarantine, According to Building Manager

Wilson Chandler told to stay away from residence due to Nets players testing positive for Coronavirus

Eric Webb

BREAKING: Kevin Durant Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus (COVID-19)

First reported by NBA Insider Shams Charania Tuesday afternoon.

Rob Lep

Brooklyn Nets announce four players have tested postitive for Coronavirus

The Nets are being impacted by the global pandemic.

Rick Laughland

Could June NBA Return Mean An Early Return For Kevin Durant As Well?

Could Durant come back early? Yes? No? Maybe so?

Eric Webb

NBA hiatus could spell potential return for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets

Nets fans can dream, can't they?

Rick Laughland

Nets Win Over the Lakers Means More Than You Think

Nets could win it all pretty soon

Eric Webb

NBA suspending season amidst Coronavirus is the responsible action to take

The health crisis goes beyond just sports and entertainment world.

Rick Laughland

Don't Look Now But Chris Chiozza Is Finding His Way In the League

Chris Chiozza is making the most of his time with the Brooklyn Nets

Eric Webb

Brooklyn Nets to play Thursday night game versus Golden State Warriors in an Empty Arena due to Coronavirus concerns

The team from the Bay Area is taking precautions and will close The Chase Center from fans entering.

Rick Laughland