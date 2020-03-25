Nets' 2006 2OT thriller versus Suns with combined 318 points replayed on Facebook Watch on Tuesday night

The then-New Jersey Nets had some iconic moments with Jason Kidd at the helm. From back to back NBA Finals appearances to a thrilling Game 5 win over the Indiana Pacers in 2002, the memories for that era are aplenty.

However, one memory, albeit in a Nets' loss, stands out among many fans between two of the league's elite point guards in Kidd and Steve Nash.

The Nets and Suns battled in a throwback to the ABA days or the modern NBA, depending on how you look at it, with both teams combining for 318 points.

Kidd's bunch scored 157 points, but Nash and company put 161 on the board. The Nets looked to be in the driver seat in regulation with a 3-point lead with under five seconds remaining and Nash hit a dagger 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.

Inexplicably, one possession earlier, Vince Carter used his sixth and final foul to send the Suns to the line with the Nets up by 3-points. Head coach Lawrence Frank had an unbelievable amount of respect for Phoenix's ability to hit clutch threes and made the right move to create a foul shooting contest.

Frank's critical mistake was not taking Carter out of the game so he wouldn't pick up his final personal foul. Perhaps the only reason he left him in is if Carter was benched then it would be a telltale sign to Mike D'Antoni that the Nets were going to foul in that situation.

Nonetheless, Kidd had an opportunity to win the game in regulation and in overtime, but misfired on both opportunites as the potential overtime winner banked off the backboard and circled around the rim twice before fall out.

Those Nets' teams of the mid-2000s with the Big-three of Kidd, Carter and Richard Jefferson were exciting squads to watch, but couldn't seem to topple the Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat and eventually the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tuesday's throwback not only represented an iconic moment in NBA history, but a harbinger of things to come in the league as D'Antoni's run and gun system has been the new wave and pace of play in the NBA.