PHOTO: Detroit Pistons Troll Kyrie Irving During Free Throws

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving put up a dominant performance vs. the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a solid win to keep their streak alive. The Nets have now won their last six games, including nine of their last 10, and have made some serious ground in the Eastern Conference.

When Kyrie Irving stepped to the free throw line late in the fourth quarter, the Detroit Pistons put a display on the Jumbotron that was seemingly an attempt to troll the star guard. With a spinning globe and Happy Hanukkah graphic, the Pistons certainly chose an interesting combination of displays above their scoreboard, and at an interesting time as well. Despite the attempted distraction, Irving knocked down both free throws, and eventually finished with 38 points and a victory.

With his recent controversy involving a film many deemed antisemitic, along with his comments several years ago about the earth being flat, there seems to be some clear intentionality behind Detroit's scoreboard display as Kyrie Irving stepped to the free throw line. It was an unsuccessful attempt by the Pistons, as Irving not only made both free throws, but knocked down two more from the stripe with 29.3 seconds left in the game to help ice a win for Brooklyn.

There have been a lot of distractions surrounding the Nets this year, but the team seems to have locked in on basketball, and is the hottest team in the league right now.

