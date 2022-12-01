Skip to main content

Amazon Refuses to Remove Controversial Film After Kyrie Irving Backlash

Amazing will not be removing the controversial film Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving posted
As Kyrie Irving was receiving criticism for posting a film that many deemed antisemitic, Amazon was also receiving backlash for platforming the film that Irving shared. Calls for the film to be removed were made by many who felt it had no business on a platform like Amazon, but the company recently announced that they will not be taking it down.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said during an interview at the DealBook Summit, "We have hundreds of millions of customers with lots of different viewpoints. And inside the company, we won’t tolerate hate or discrimination or harassment, but we also recognize as a retailer of content to hundreds of millions of customers with lots of different viewpoints, we have to be willing to allow access to those viewpoints even if they are objectionable and even if they differ from our own personal viewpoints."

Jassy added, "In some cases it’s more straightforward, when you have content that actively incites or promotes violence or teaches people how to do things like pedophilia, those are easy. We don’t allow those and those are straightforward decisions. When you have content whose primary purpose is not to espouse hate or ascribe negative characteristics to people, that is much trickier and a very slippery slope."

Explaining why Amazon has not removed the film, Jassy believes it differs from other forms of content that do not belong on the platform.

