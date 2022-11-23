Kevin Durant Compares Rising Sacramento Kings Star to Steph Curry

Many expected the Sacramento Kings to be competitive this season, but no one expected them to be on a dominant seven-game winning streak. One player in particular who has been responsible for these wins has been Kevin Huerter - a player Kevin Durant gave massive props to.

Durant discussed just how great Huerter and the Sacramento Kings have been on his Boardroom podcast.

"That's a tough team for anybody in the league", Durant said of the Kings. "I don't care if you're the Boston Celtics or you have the worst record in the league. Playing against them you can't switch anyone on to Sabonis because he's too strong, so that throws off a lot of your defense. You want to keep your matchup, so now you gotta chase off Kevin Huerter."

When it came to Huerter specifically, Durant had the highest level of praise - comparing him to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

"Kevin Huerter, right now, he playing like Klay, Steph. The way he's coming off the handoffs and shooting the basketball right now, if you're not a basketball fan and locked in on the league, you've gotta watch how Kevin Huerter is shooting this ball right now. He in the fifties. When you go through the scout you hear all these stats and everyone just seems way better than what they are in the scout. But Kevin Huerter is shooting 7 or 8 threes a game and they're all at fifty percent. When you hear that and then watch the clips or film, it's just like 'aw shit, we're in for a long night.'"

Kevin Durant isn't telling any lies. Kevin Huerter is shooting 7.4 threes a game at an astonishing 50%; he's performing both a career-high in his shooting and points per game. The Sacramento Kings and Kevin Huerter are definitely a problem right now, and they have both the league and Kevin Durant on notice.

