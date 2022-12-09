Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Failing to Win Championship With Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving wishes he could've won a championship in Boston
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It is no secret that Kyrie Irving is not loved by Boston Celtics fans. The star point guard was unable to deliver a championship as the primary star during his time in Boston, and then left after promising to re-sign. Since then, Irving also had the incident where he stomped on Boston's mid-court logo, which rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way. Needless to say, both sides of that once promising pairing are not very fond of each other.

While Irving is not well liked by Celtics fans, he does still have positive relationships with his former Celtics teammates. When asked recently about Jaylen Brown, Irving talked about the two being like brothers still.

Facing off with another former Celtics teammate in Terry Rozier on Wednesday, Irving was asked after the game about their battles. He shared high praise for Rozier, and opened up about not winning a championship while in Boston.

"I wish we would've won a championship together with that squad that we had in Boston," Irving said. "You see how talented we all are as individuals now, you know now that some of us are on different teams. But we taught a lot to each other. I was pushing [Rozier], he was pushing me. Every day in practice and in games."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Irving was unable to deliver a championship to Boston, he still has love for the teammates he had there.

Ben Simmons Reacts to Joel Embiid Missing Nets vs. 76ers Game

Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting

Yuta Watanabe: The Nets non-guaranteed wing becoming one of the NBA's top shooters

In This Article (2)

Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19488280
News

Injury Report: Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19585607
News

Kyrie Irving Shares Strong Message on Shoes After Nike Breakup

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19521587_168390270_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Injury Status vs Hawks Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17988207_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Reacts to Brittney Griner Coming Home

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_9245673
News

Kevin Durant Opens Up About Kobe Bryant Comparison

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19452801
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Aaron Judge Re-Signing With Yankees

By Joey Linn
USATSI_15351193_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant is Most Talented Player in NBA

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19370755_168390270_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari