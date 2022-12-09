Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Failing to Win Championship With Boston Celtics

It is no secret that Kyrie Irving is not loved by Boston Celtics fans. The star point guard was unable to deliver a championship as the primary star during his time in Boston, and then left after promising to re-sign. Since then, Irving also had the incident where he stomped on Boston's mid-court logo, which rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way. Needless to say, both sides of that once promising pairing are not very fond of each other.

While Irving is not well liked by Celtics fans, he does still have positive relationships with his former Celtics teammates. When asked recently about Jaylen Brown, Irving talked about the two being like brothers still.

Facing off with another former Celtics teammate in Terry Rozier on Wednesday, Irving was asked after the game about their battles. He shared high praise for Rozier, and opened up about not winning a championship while in Boston.

"I wish we would've won a championship together with that squad that we had in Boston," Irving said. "You see how talented we all are as individuals now, you know now that some of us are on different teams. But we taught a lot to each other. I was pushing [Rozier], he was pushing me. Every day in practice and in games."

While Irving was unable to deliver a championship to Boston, he still has love for the teammates he had there.

Related Articles

Ben Simmons Reacts to Joel Embiid Missing Nets vs. 76ers Game

Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting

Yuta Watanabe: The Nets non-guaranteed wing becoming one of the NBA's top shooters