Report: Growing Pessimism Kyrie Irving Likely Done in Brooklyn

According to Marc Stein, there is growing pessimism in corners of the league that Kyrie Irving will ever play for the Nets again.

There is no bigger uncertainty revolving around the Brooklyn Nets than the future of Kyrie Irving in the borough. According to a report by Marc Stein, there is growing pessimism in various corners of the league that Kyrie Irving will ever play for the Nets again. 

The report comes days after the Nets organization finally handed down a team suspension that will keep Irving away for at least five games with no pay following his refusal to apologize for his ongoing support of a movie widely regarded as anti-Semitic. The superstar guard promoted the movie by posting an Amazon link to the film on his social media accounts. Hours after the Nets laid down the suspension, Irving apologized on his personal Instagram account, explaining - “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have cause you pain and I apologize.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, in a statement, described the film "vile and harmful content" promoted by Irving. On Monday, Stein reported Irving will meet with Silver as early as Tuesday - a face-to-face meeting the NBA Commissioner noted in the same statement he plans to have with the Nets guard. 

Irving will not be able to rejoin the team until he completes six "remedial measures." Stein reported that the list was crafted with the knowledge that Irving would be unlikely to complete all six and thus could conceivably subject himself to potential outright release. Speaking to the media in Washington D.C., Brooklyn's General Manager, Sean Marks disclosed those six steps Irving is required to accomplish. 

The 30-year-old guard will miss his third game under the team suspension Monday night when the Nets play the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. 

After the Nets play the Mavericks Monday night, the team will return home and host the New York Knicks at Barclays Center Thursday night. 

