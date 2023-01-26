Report: Major Update on Kyrie Irving's Future With Brooklyn Nets

It wasn't too long ago when all of the NBA reports stated that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were no longer going to be members of the Brooklyn Nets. Irving's name even became almost synonymous with the Lakers. It seems like those days may be over now.

According to a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Kyrie Irving wants Brooklyn to become his long-term home. Here is the exact quote from Haynes' conversation with Kyrie's agent Shetellia Irving.

"Around Kyrie and staying with the Nets? I have reached out to the Nets regarding this," his agent Shetellia Irving told Bleacher Report. "We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets' court to communicate now if their desire is the same."

Kyrie Irving is in the final year of his contract, and he's making $36.5 million. After this season, Irving will be an unrestricted free agent, so he definitely has all the power right now. If the Nets don't give Kyrie Irving a number that he's happy with, he can very easily go to many other teams in the NBA.

With the recent improvement the Nets have had this season under head coach Jacque Vaughn, the Nets should surely want to keep the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together. However, the playoffs will always be the end-all answer to how a team should improve.

