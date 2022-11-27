Report: TJ Warren Return Date Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets have taken a cautious approach with their injured wing, T.J. Warren. In a recent report, Warren is closing in on a return to the hardwood.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets are targeting Dec. 2 for Warren to make his Nets debut.

Warren, who has been rehabbing his left foot after undergoing surgery, was recently cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmages and hasn’t had any setbacks. He is coming off consecutive stress fractures in his left foot, limiting him to only four games the past two seasons. Warren hasn’t played in an NBA game since Dec. 29, 2020.

At a charity event in Bushwick Brooklyn last month, Warren explained that he was progressing well and couldn’t wait to get back on the hardwood.

“I’m just excited to get back out there,” Warren said. “It’s been so long. So definitely exciting to do what I love to do. And I just can’t wait. I could just feel that itch.”

Although Warren has been rehabbing, his teammates have commonly praised his engagement around the group. The wing has traveled with Brooklyn for a heavy majority of their road contests.

The veteran, who is a low-risk, high reward signing for the Nets, will join a loaded wing position for Brooklyn. He’ll join Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Yuta Watanabe, and Kessler Edwards. It’s likely Warren will come off the bench for the Nets with the potential of being a sixth-man candidate.

Warren, who holds career averages of 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, will certainly provide Brooklyn with a scoring punch off the bench. During his breakout season (2019-20), he averaged 19.8 points per game and shot an electric 40.3 percent from three-point range.