The Brooklyn Nets are expecting veteran wing Royce O'Neale to return to the team this weekend.

"Yes, we do. So, definitely had contact with him throughout the last couple of days and he should be good to go," said Vaughn during a virtual media availability Wednesday morning.

O'Neale, who has missed the last two games due to personal reasons, has been one of the most relied-upon Nets through the first 29 games of the season. Before taking a personal leave of absence last week, the wing ranked second in total minutes played. After missing the last two wins over the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards, O'Neale (971) has fallen to sixth in that category.

Once O'Neale rejoins the team, very likely in Toronto on Friday night, he'll be the Net to forge a fully-healthy team, barring any setbacks. Brooklyn, who held a "Get What You Need Day" instead of full team practice on Wednesday, is midway through their three-day break after a grueling nine-game slate.

“No practice today. Today is what we call it a 'Get What You Need' day. For some guys who might need a second day off, some guys who need a massage, some guys who will come in and get shots, some guys who come in and talk to me, it's a laundry list of whatever you need to get you right. I have no qualms or thrice about how we're gonna play versus Toronto and Detroit on this road trip."

O'Neale is averaging 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in 36.0 minutes per game. Before his personal leave absence, the veteran both played and started in all 27 games for Brooklyn.