Should the Brooklyn Nets Call Phoenix About Young Guard?
The Phoenix Suns departed with NBA superstar Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade over the weekend, which sent the young guard Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the No. 10 overall draft pick plus several second-round picks over to the Phoenix while the Rockets received future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant.
Rumors immediately swirled on social media regarding the Suns' future backcourt, which now features Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Jalen Green at the guard position, which could prompt the Suns to move Jalen Green before he even suits up in Arizona.
The Brooklyn Nets could be a team to monitor in this situation as they are looking for both a point guard for next season and a running mate for rising star guard Cam Thomas ahead of next season.
Brooklyn will have five total selections in the draft, four of them coming in the first round and rumors have already made their rounds about the Nets being a team to watch make a splash during the NBA Draft.
While Green did not have a defining playoff run for Houston this past season, which some fans believe prompted the departure, the 23-year-old guard still has room to grow in his career, and pairing him with a volume scorer like Thomas could help unlock Green's full potential as a point guard.
The Nets have yet to offer D'Angelo Russell any extension and with the point guard position in desperate need of filling, Brooklyn can certainly take a swing for the young Jalen Green if the Suns are not asking a hefty price.
Brooklyn has also been rumored to be ready to have their own departures this summer, with the potential trades of Cam Johnson and Nicolas Claxton looming over the franchise. Claxton was featured in several different trade proposals these past two weeks, which had him landing in Phoenix, so they are a team to monitor for Claxton outside of the Lakers.