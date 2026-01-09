Nets' Coach Jordi Fernandez Credits People Day'Ron Sharpe Has Around Him for Growth

Day'Ron Sharpe came into the league with a big frame, reminiscent of a traditional big man.

However, some scouts touted not only his ability to rebound and score inside the paint, but also his mobility, ability to get up and down the floor, put the ball on the deck, play the passing lanes, and pass the rock.

Because of that, the Brooklyn Nets selected him No. 29 overall in 2021, joining a stacked roster featuring superstars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Like many rookies, it took time for the North Carolina product's game to translate to the NBA; however, he also faced questions about his conditioning and ability to handle increased minutes. Sharpe's improved conditioning has helped him avoid foul trouble, get better positioning on defense, explode to the rim, shoot the ball, and make plays for his teammates, especially in the short roll.

Sharpe attributed maturity, routine, and patience as the key reasons he has seen growth at the next level.

“I think it’s been his consistency and going back to the people that he has around consistently," Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez told NetsOnSI. "In regards with his body, he works with Courtney, and she’s been amazing with him, helping him to get through all those steps to work on his body. Same with Juwan [Howard] and the rest of the medical and performance team, help him to understand how important that routine-oriented [mindset] is. You eat properly, you rest, you work, and you do it again, and again, and again. He had a great summer. You can see it on his body, and now you can see it on his play."

Sharpe's improvements helped him fill in admirably for Nic Claxton as the Nets' starting center in Claxton's absence, as it led Michael Porter Jr. to believe that Brooklyn boasts two starting centers.

It's not always easy to deliver high-quality production and energy in a limited role and minutes, but the burly big man is proving he can turn it up and sustain it when his team needs it most.

"We can see Day'Ron, he's been able to play longer stints," Fernandez said. "He's trusting everything he's done, and you see from his efficiency, his defense, his playmaking, and everything. That maturity doesn’t come overnight, but he’s been willing to work and willing to be the best player for the team he can be."