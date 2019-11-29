No Kyrie, no problem for the Nets as they exact revenge on Celtics in finale of home and home series

NetsInsider
Kenny Atkinson told his team he was treating the home and home series with the Celtics like a playoff series and his team came out with playoff-like intensity on Black Friday. 

DeAndre Jordan returned to the lineup for Brooklyn and added eight points and 11 rebounds while starter Jarrett Allen dropped in 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Nets bigs dominated the glass and paint while Spencer Dinwiddie recorded his fifth career double-double with 32 points and 11 assists to go along with five rebounds in an all-around stellar effort. 

The Nets dealth Boston just its fifth loss of the year and improved to 6-2 in eight games without Kyrie Irving in the lineup. Following a 39-point outing on Wednesday night, the Nets held Kemba Walker to 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting including just 1-of-8 from 3-point range. Brooklyn show 17-of-41 from deep and on 30 of 43 made field goals. Turnovers continue to be an issue for the Nets as they gave the ball away 18 times only to be oudone by the Celtics 19 turnovers. Atkinson ruled out Kyrie Irving for the team's next game, but he will be reevaluated for when to resume contact after his shoulder impingement injury. 

Next up for the Nets is a date at Barclays Center on Sunday with the Miami Heat as tipoff is slated for 3PM. 

