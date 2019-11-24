Spencer Dinwiddie Has Been Brilliant In Kyrie Irving's Absence

Spencer Dinwiddie was superb for the Brooklyn Nets one year ago. On top of averaging 16.8 PPG to go along with 4.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds, he helped lead the Nets to a 42-40 record and first-round appearance in the 2018-19 postseason.

With the signings of Kevin Durant and Irving in free agency this summer, it was fair to question how Irving and Dinwiddie would mesh in a crowded backcourt.

Ultimately, Dinwiddie will take a back seat to Irving in the starting lineup, pairing Kyrie with shooting guard Joe Harris in the backcourt.

While Irving continues to try to come back from a shoulder impingement injury, that's held him out for the last four games, Dinwiddie has stepped up. He's been huge for Brooklyn.

He's had 20+ points in each of the four games Irving has been sidelined. The Nets have gone 3-1 in that span.

Dinwiddie reeled in 23 points and seven assists on 53.3% shooting from the field in Friday night's 116-97 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center.

No one is going to argue on who they'd rather have between Irving and Dinwiddie, but the last four games have been a throwback to the Dinwiddie that Nets fans fell in love with one year ago.

With Kyrie's injury history, having never played a full 82 games during any season in his 9-year NBA career, the consistency and stability of the Los Angeles native to be able to come in relief for a star like Irving, and the team not miss a beat, should make the organization very excited.

Irving also played just 11 games in his one year of college at Duke before being drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As Nets PR announced after Friday's game, Irving will miss at least the team's three-game road trip before being re-evaluated.

Brooklyn is currently 7-8 on the season and take on the crosstown rival Knicks at Madison Square Garden Sunday night.