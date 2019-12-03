Spencer Dinwiddie’s Time Limit Breakout Performance Can Save Him and Nets This Season

NetsInsider
Larry Stansbury

Spencer Dinwiddie always have a time limit performance. It doesn’t matter how he plays because he always has a plan and sticks with it. He's also been leading the team with six wins from nine games. 

“If you don’t roll with it, you will be out the league,” Dinwiddie said to NY Post. “You don’t have a choice. I could be out here trippin’ and I’ll be gone. If you roll with it, we figure it out and I get to stay and sometimes, every so often, I’ll have like a big game.”

He’s the sixth man on the team. This is until Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert return from their injuries. Irving had a shoulder impingement injury while LeVert is recovering from a thumb surgery. The Nets defense got better while Dinwiddie average 25 points on a 43 percent shooting, 7.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.

“Right now, Spencer is our best player on the court,” Joe Harris said. “We live and die with him making plays down the stretch.”

Dinwiddie is motivated to achieve his goals and what’s best for the team.

“Whatever is asked, I’ll go out and do, and that’s from all parties and all sides,” Dinwiddie said. “Whether it’s Kenny, whether it’s Kyrie, whether it’s [Kevin Durant] and Caris, whatever it is. Whatever they ask me, I’ll try to do it for the betterment of the team.”

