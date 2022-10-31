Skip to main content
Steve Nash Hopes Nets 'Grow and Understand New Perspectives' From Kyrie Irving Controversy

The Brooklyn Nets head coach, Steve Nash explained he hopes the team can 'grow and understand new perspectives' from Kyrie Irving's latest controversy.

Brooklyn Nets head coach, Steve Nash is hopeful that the Nets organization will be able to 'grow and understand new perspectives' from Kyrie Irving's latest social media controversy. 

"I just hope that we all grow through this together," Nash said pregame Monday night. "There’s always an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives. I think the organization is trying to take that stance that we [need to] communicate through this and all come out in a better position with more understanding and wanting to have empathy for every side of this debate and situation."

Irving tweeted a link on Thursday to the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," a movie based on a book containing anti-Semitic tropes. The superstar deleted the posting three days later on Sunday. 

"I think it certainly helps," said Nash on Irving deleted the social media post on Twitter. "Like I said, I wasn’t in on all those conversations [taking down the social media posting] so, I can’t comment on them."

When Nash was asked whether someone told him to take down the social media post on Twitter, he stated: 'I’m not sure about that. I knew there was a process in place so I allowed that process to take place.'

The Nets head coach did not speak on specifics about whether Irving is slated or not expected to face disciplinary actions for his promotion. Nash explained that he isn't involved in the ongoing, internal conversations within the Nets organization. 

"That’s an ongoing conversation. I haven’t been a part of those internal talks, to be honest," Nash stated. "I’ve been coaching, preparing the team but I know they’re looking at that constantly."

Irving will play for the Nets against the Indiana Pacers Monday night. 

